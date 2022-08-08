LG’s prev-gen. gram 16-inch laptop with i7 CPU and 2TB SSD falls to $1,597 ($403 off)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation LG gram 16-inch Laptop i7/16GB/2TB for $1,596.99 shipped. That’s down from $2,000 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon that we’ve only seen once before. Centered around a 16-inch 2560×1600 IPS touchscreen with pen support and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, making it ideal for creators. The LG gram leverage’s Intel’s Evo platform with an 11th Generation i7-1165G7 processor that packs Iris Xe graphics as well. There’s 16GB of LPDDR4X memory in tow and even a 2TB NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity-wise, there’s two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. All of this combines to make it simple to accomplish any task, be that office productivity or even some light video/photo editing while away from home. Keep reading for more.

You should leverage your savings to pick up this 7-in-1 USB-C hub from Anker to bring even more ports to this laptop. While you do have support for USB-A natively on the LG gram, there’s a notable lack of an HDMI port and a full-sized SD reader. Plus, this USB-C hub allows for passthrough charging and packs three more USB-A ports as well. At $35, it’s an easy buy to expand your new on-the-go productivity setup.

Not quite ready to drop nearly $1,600 on a laptop? Well, consider picking up the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 that returned to its all-time low of $650 at Amazon last week. That $50 discount is one of the first sales that we’ve seen for this more premium Chromebook and you’ll find even more affordable models from $230 in our roundup.

LG gram laptop features:

Redefine functionality with the 2-in-1 laptop. Both laptop and tablet — the LG 16” gram. The LG 16T90P series brings power and portability in a 3.3-lb body that converts to a tablet with ease. Powerful performance of 11th Generation Intel Core i7 (1165G7 CPU) processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Long-lasting battery life of up to 21 hours. 16″ IPS LCD Screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with stylus pen. Up to 16GB of DDR4 memory with 2TB NVMeTM SSD and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Windows 11 Home OS. Draw, write, design and more with the LG 2-in-1 gram.

