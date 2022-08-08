Sony latest 77-inch 120Hz OLED TV with 4-yr. warranty, $200 GC, more at $2,998 ($1,000 off)

BuyDig is now offering some big-time deals on the 2022 model Sony BRAVIA 4K TVs. You can land the BRAVIA A80K 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV with a 4-year extended warranty and a $200 Visa gift card for $2,998 shipped. That’s matching the Amazon sale price and slightly below Best Buy, but you won’t get the extended warranty and gift card with those options. Today’s deal is over $1,000 in savings with the value of the bonus credit and the best we have tracked. Alongside the 77-inch HDR 10 display, this model delivers just about all of the modern amenities you’ll want including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, voice command action, and special PlayStation 5 gaming features (“input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.) More deals and details below.

If you’re in the market for one of the larger new 2022 Sony BRAVIA displays, be sure to check out the BuyDig listings as well. Amazon and Best Buy are offering most of the same up front discounted pricing right now, but you’ll want to make sure there isn’t a bonus gift card available at BuyDig as well. Models like the one above and this giant 85-inch are shipping with the versatile Visa credit – it can be used just about anywhere and on anything – to sweeten the deal even more.

For something even more affordable, dive into the deal we spotted on VIZIO’s 65-inch PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TV with 120Hz VRR and HDMI 2.1 over the weekend. Now over $320 off the going rate down at $679 shipped, this is a notable chance to score yourself a feature-packed model without the exorbitant price tags.

Sony BRAVIA A80K 77-inch 4K OLED Smart TV features:

Step up to an immersive viewing experience with vision and sound in perfect harmony, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Surrounded by pure black, the vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen. Intelligent TV processing understands how humans see the real world to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay support.

