Save $321 on VIZIO’s 65-inch PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TV with 120Hz VRR and HDMI 2.1 at $679

Amazon is currently offering the VIZIO 65-inch PQ9 4K 120Hz AirPlay 2 TV for $679 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer arrives at a new all-time low of $321 off. This is $120 under the previous discount and one of the first chances this year to save. VIZIO’s 2021 series PQ9 smart TV arrives with a 65-inch 4K panel that is backed by 120Hz variable refresh rates and full array dimming. Not to mention, 1,200 nits of brightness to pair with its built-in smart features of AirPlay 2 and onboard streaming service access. Then on the gaming front, its ProGaming Engine pairs with AMD FreeSync as well as an HDMI 2.1 port for taking full advantage of a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Head below for more.

While not as feature-packed as the lead deal, the VIZIO 55-inch MQ7 4K Smart TV arrives with plenty of notable features at a more affordable $490 price tag. There’s still an HDMI 2.1 port with variable refresh rate, but the panel maxes out at 60Hz. There’s also only 600-nits of brightness, which is half of the PQ9 series above. Though for the price, it’s hard to beat for those on a tighter home theater upgrade budget.

Last week also notably saw the best prices yet hitting Samsung’s latest lineup of 2022 4K TVs. These are certainly going to be a bit more capable than the TCL models above, and deliver upwards of $1,550 in savings thanks to bundled gift cards and cash discounts. Pricing starts from $1,200 and our coverage breaks down everything you need to know.

VIZIO 65-inch PQ9 4K TV features:

Feel the power of the extraordinary new P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. The P-Series is our most colorful TV with the spectacular Quantum Color engine generating up to 115% more color in every pixel than standard 4K HDR TVs. UltraBright 1200 and Active Full Array intelligently calibrate screen brightness and darkness for intensely vibrant hues, strikingly deep blacks and mesmerizing contrast. The ProGaming Engine maximizes your Xbox Series One X and PS5 performance with must-have gaming features like 4K 120Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium.

