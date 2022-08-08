Tailgate-ready steel Masterbuilt Portable Grill now $110 (Reg. $150), more BBQ gear from $14

Amazon latest grilling sale is offering a number of notable deals including the Masterbuilt MB20030819 Portable Propane Grill for $109.65 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently going for $146 at Target, this is the lowest price we have tracked since it went for $100 back at the top of the year. It delivers a stainless steel build with a 10,000 BTU U-shaped burner “for maximum heat distribution” and 288-square inches of total cooking surface. Perfect for the remainder of your summer cookouts at the lake house, campsite, and more, it will also work nicely for propane-equipped tailgates through football season alongside its steel cooking grates, folding legs, and locking lid. More deals and details below.

Today’s Amazon grilling sale features additional BBQs and high-end kamado-style grills alongside a host of accessories to make sure you finish out the summer cookout season the right way, and at up to 67% off. The offers start from $14 Prime shipped and include a series of grill covers to make sure your outdoor cooker stays safe in the cooler months as well.

If you’re looking ahead to your one-pot meals for the fall and winter these days, Kohl’s is offering a particularly deep price drop on Ninja’s 6.5-quart 14-in-1 pressure cooker air fryer at well under the up to $280 price tag. Now down at $104 for a limited time, you’ll want to jump on this as soon as possible if you’re in the market for a multi-cooker like this. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

Masterbuilt Portable Propane Grill features:

288 square inches of total cooking surface

10,000 BTU stainless steel U shaped burner for maximum heat distribution

Folding legs and locking lid make moving grill easy

Chrome-coated warming rack

Stainless steel construction and cooking grates

