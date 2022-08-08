Ninja’s 6.5-qt. 14-in-1 pressure air fryer hits one of its best prices ever at $104 (Reg. up to $280)

Kohl’s is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer at $103.99 shipped when you apply code GOSHOP20 at checkout. This model regularly fetches $280 directly from Ninja and bounces between $150 and $266 at Amazon as of late. Today’s is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and well below the Amazon all-time low. This model delivers three cooking modes across 14 preset functions for all of your pressure cooking, air frying, and roasting needs as well as sous vide settings, slow cooking, and a special yogurt function. The stainless steel reversible racks also accommodates steaming and provides 2-layer cooking to separate various dishes and ingredients while preparing them at the same time. Head below for more details.

At $104, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable to the Ninja above in this price range. While you certainly won’t get the pressure steam cooking, you can, however, save some cash with this Oster Compact Countertop Oven with built-in air frying action at $80 shipped on Amazon. it also doesn’t include that modern aesthetic, but it will save you some cash over today’s featured offer.

Alongside this morning’s Amazon back to college event featuring loads of dorm-ready deals, our home goods has even more of them to browse through. This Calphalon cookware sale has up to $190 in savings on the brand’s attractive bundles as well as individual pieces starting from $31.50 shipped. Everything you need to know and our top picks are highlighted for you in our previous deal coverage.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker features:

Meet the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 6.5-qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid. The pressure cooker that steams and crisps. SmartLid Slider unlocks pressure cooking, air frying, and SteamCrisping, all under one SmartLid. SmartLid Slider: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. SteamCrisp Technology: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. Unlock the juiciest way to air fry, prepare 1-touch meals up to 40% faster, and bake artisan breads and cakes up to 25% faster.

