Wyze’s Cam Pan v2 with motorized control returns to all-time low price of $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $39.98 shipped. Normally going for $50, this is the second discount we’ve seen to return this camera to its all-time low price. Here you’ll get a camera that is motorized to provide 360 degrees of pan and tilt control plus zoom with the 1080p video feed streaming to your phone using the Wyze app. The camera can even detect motion and track it while notifying you that it has detected something. Two-way audio means you can talk with people on the other side of the camera from anywhere. This model also features color night vision and Alexa and Assistant integration to boot. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the TP-Link Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $28 after clipping the on-page coupon. This indoor security camera operates similarly to the Wyze option above with motorized pan and tilt operation and even motion tracking. It records 1080p video to either a local microSD card or to the cloud with a subscription with two-way audio allowing you to talk to people at home while you’re out and about. Integration with Alexa and Assistant is present here as well along with the Kasa app giving you access to Smart Actions that can trigger Kasa lights when motion is detected and even more.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for more deals on cameras, lights, locks, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Philips Hue 3-Bulb Smart Button Starter Kit at its all-time low of $149.50. Centered around three of the 75W Bluetooth A19 bulbs, this kit can recreate a variety of lighting temperatures including cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night on top of full RGB colors.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 features:

Are you ready for the next generation of awesome? Introducing Wyze Cam Pan v2, now with Color Night Vision! Say goodbye to losing sight when something moves outside the view of your camera. With its 110°/sec rotation speed, 360° horizontal range, and 93° vertical range, Wyze Cam Pan v2 delivers 360° coverage in under 3 seconds so you can see exactly what you want to see, when you want to see it. This camera is a favorite for busy households and pet owners.

