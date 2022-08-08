Philips Hue 3-bulb Smart Button HomeKit starter kits fall to new lows from $81 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue 3-bulb Smart Button Starter Kit for $149.39 shipped. Down from the usual $180 price tag, this is delivering a new all-time low at $31 off. This is one of the first discounts on the package across the board, as well. Centered around three of the 75W Bluetooth A19 bulbs, this kit can recreate a variety of lighting temperatures including cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night on top of full RGB colors. Those pair with the included Hue bridge, which syncs the package to Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Head below for more.

If the Color Ambiance features of being able to tune the lighting temperature and color to your liking is still a little bit much for your needs, Amazon is also rolling over the same all-time low status to the dimmable white version of Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit. This one is down to $81.25, delivering a new all-time low at $19 off the usual $100 price tag. You’re also looking at an extra $9 in savings from our previous discount. Delivering much of the same package as above, this bundle just includes entry-level dimmable white bulbs instead of the more premium color options noted above.

Then make sure to go check out the discount we spotted on this Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip bundle. Including the lightstrip as well as an extension strip, you’re getting 9 feet of addressable RGB lighting that’s perfect for behind the TV, up on a shelf, and pretty much anywhere else in your setup that could use some extra ambiance. Plus, it’s down to $122.50 with a whopping $127 in savings attached.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White Ambiance Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs (able to fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans ); Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates.By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!