Allbirds takes up to 40% off new markdowns including sneakers, sandals, more

Allbirds is offering up to 40% off new markdowns including sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Tree Dasher 1 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $109 and originally sold for $125. These shoes are available in eleven color options and the lightweight design is great for workouts. They’re also infused with stretch and completely flexible for a natural stride. This style is great for road or treadmill runs as well as fall hikes too. With over 2,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!