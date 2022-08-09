Score Amazon’s 4K HDMI USB-C hub with 100W power delivery down at $13.50 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesAmazon Basics
Reg. $32+ $13.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 4K HDMI USB-C Adapter for $13.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $32 or more across this year, this one went for closer to $40 in 2021 and is now within a couple cents of the all-time low. You’re looking at a quick, easy, and affordable USB-C adapter that features 100-watt (20V 5A) power delivery charging that expands a single port with 4K/60Hz HDMI video streaming that supports HDR, a USB 3.0 jack (up to 7.5W), and USB-C. It might not be the most extensive option out there, but at under $14 Prime shipped it is worth a look for casual users. More details below. 

At this price, there really aren’t very many options that can handle the same tasks for less. There are some no name options out there that will help the cause but it’s hard to recommend those over today’s lead deal. If you’re in the market for a simple no-frills USB-C adapter with 4K HDMI, today’s lead deal is certainly worth a closer look. 

If you’re looking to take it up a notch to a HYPER variant with an aluminum enclosure and silicone thermal cover, head over to our previous coverage of its HYPERDRIVE USB-C to 8K 60Hz HDMI Adapter. This model also delivers some higher end specs (8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz), but only includes the HDMI connection. Take a closer look right here

Amazon Basics 4K HDMI USB-C Adapter features:

  • Transforms a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port into 3 standard ports: HDMI, USB 3.0, and USB-C port
  • High Quality Video: HDMI port supports up to 4K/60Hz video streaming, 18Gbps bandwidth, and HDR
  • USB 3.0 port supports up to 7.5-watt (5V@1.5A) downstream charging and 5Gbps data transfer
  • USB-C port supports up to 5Gbps data transfer and 100-watt (20V 5A) power-delivery charging
  • The adapter uses 8 watts of power to function; the remaining power (up to 92 watts) gets passed along to charge for the host.
  • Warranty: Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-Year Limited Warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Event takes up to 56...
Satechi’s annual back to school sale takes 20% of...
Tile’s 2022 Mate item tracker locates your gear b...
OnePlus Buds Pro hit second-best price of the year with...
iPhone 12/Pro Max see Grade A refurb discounts to all-t...
Roborock’s 2022 Q7 Max+ robot vac/mop with 7-week...
Google Nest Mini returns to $30 (Save $20) alongside 20...
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac sees first discount in mo...
Load more...
Show More Comments