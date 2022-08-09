Apple Magic Trackpad 2 improves your macOS desktop at $100 (Save $29)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $99.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Adorama. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer comes within $10 of the 2022 low and is the second-best price of the year. Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

Apple’s Magic Mouse however is a more affordable option if you’re set on bringing home an in-house accessory for less. It’ll deliver much of the same multi-touch features on the Trackpad 2, just in a different form-factor. You’ll only pay $79 while upgrading your Mac setup with the popular peripherial.

The first use case that comes to mind for me with the Magic Trackpad 2 is pairing with Apple’s latest M1 iMac. The desktop machine notably doesn’t include the improved input device, and so with your $149 in savings on the recent release, you can bring home the featured discount and round out your new macOS workstation. Right now you can score the first price cut in months on the 24-inch iMac, which delivers the 8-core GPU model for $1,350.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!