ASUS 34-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor falls to new low at $330 on Amazon (Save $79)

Amazon is offering the ASUS 34-inch 75Hz 1440p UltraWide Monitor at $329.99 shipped. Down $79 from its normal going rate of $409, today’s deal saves 19% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With my favorite aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 3440×1440 resolution, this monitor also features a 75Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10. On top of that, Adaptive Sync and FreeSync technology are in tow to help reduce screen tearing when gaming. There are built-in 2W stereo speakers as well and ASUS includes its Rapid Replacement 3-year warranty with free cross shipping for this monitor. Keep reading for more.

Use your savings to pick up this budget-friendly gas spring monitor arm that’s available on Amazon for $30 once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s perfect for upholding your new monitor and is even completely articulating so you can change where the screen points on a whim. I love putting my monitors on mounts as it helps clean up my desk and gives me more space to place mice, keyboards, or even my laptop.

Need a higher resolution display? Don’t forget that we tracked down an LG 27-inch 4K monitor for $247.50 at Amazon yesterday. It’s down to a new low at Amazon and saves just over $102 from its normal going rate, making now a great time to add it to your desk setup.

ASUS 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor features:

The 34” VP348QGL delivers an immersive Ultra wide gaming experience with HDR-10 support and adaptive Sync/free Sync for tear-free game play. Shadow boost enhances Details in dark areas, making spotting hidden enemies easier. Asus-exclusive eye Care technology helps to reduce eyestrain and ailments with flicker-free backlighting and blue light filters.

