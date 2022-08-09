Google Nest Mini returns to $30 (Save $20) alongside 2022 lows on Nest Hubs from $55

B&H is now offering another chance to score the summer’s best prices on Google smart speakers, displays, and video doorbells. Headlining this time around is the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $49. Down from $50, this is matching the best price of the year first set in June and is still one of the first chances to save in 2022. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Nest smart speakers on sale:

Over on the accessory side, today is also seeing the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) drop down in price to $139.99 courtesy of B&H. Down from $180, this is the third-best price of the year at $40 off and lowest in over a month. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

