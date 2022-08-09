Greenworks winds down summer with up to 40% off outdoor electric tool bundle sale

Summer may be winding down, but that just means that Greenworks is turning up the heat on its popular outdoor electric tool savings. This time around, the retailer is taking up to 40% off select bundles that let you refresh the shed with an entire new arsenal of electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and more with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the 48V 17-inch Lawn Mower paired with a 15-inch String Trimmer at $399.99. Normally you’d pay $600 for the bundle, with today’s offer marking the best combined value of the season. We last saw it down at $450, with today’s offer amounting to 33% in savings. We’ll breakdown what’s included in the package below, as well as some additional highlights from the sale.

If you’re still relying on gas and oil to handle the yard care routine, today’s featured discount is finally here to change that. This Greenworks 40V mower arrives with a 17-inch cutting deck and pairs with a 4Ah battery to provide 60 minutes of cutting per charge. A 2-in-1 design completes the package, allowing it to handle bagging or mulching, and pairs nicely with the 15-inch string trimmer to get some of the harder to reach areas of your outdoor space.

Other bundle offers:

Greenworks 40V 17-inch Mower features:

The universal 40V battery system powers more than 25 products and provides gas-like performance with ample running time for normal yard projects. Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery. 17 inch deck is versatile and light weight. 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!