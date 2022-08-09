iPhone 12/Pro Max see Grade A refurb discounts to all-time lows from $480 (Save $319), more

Woot is launching a new Grade A Refurbished iPhone sale today, discounting a selection of previous-generation handsets over the next week. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Our top pick has the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $479.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is matching the all-time low on this condition and coming within $10 of our previous scratch and dent mention with $319 in savings attached.

Even with the iPhone 13 that’s been available for nearly a year, and the 14 series dropping next month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you would prefer going with the largest handset in Apple’s previous-generation lineup, iPhone 12 Pro Max is also discounted in today’s Grade A Refurbished sale from Woot. Dropping down to the lowest price we’ve seen for the closer-to-new condition, the handset now sits at $779.99. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, you’re looking at the same $319 in savings and a rare chance to save at $10 under our previous mention.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

On top of today’s Grade A Refurbished sale, all of the other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide as we make our way through another work week. You’ll find price cuts on the latest M1 Macs at the best discounts of the year to go alongside official accessories for the latest handsets and iPads, amongst other gear.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

