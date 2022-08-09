Keep the bugs away with Thermacell’s Mosquito Repellers at low prices from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Thermacell mosquito repellers with all seeing either new lows or matching low pricing. Leading the way is the 2-pack of Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellers for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this pack. Each coming with 12-hour refills, these repellers use no cords or batteries with the fuel cells generating heat for the unscented repellent mats. You can expect to achieve the maximum coverage, a 15-foot zone, within 15 minutes of activating the fuel cell with no smoke, flames, or harsh odors. Make sure you head below to check out the other repellers part of today’s Gold Box.

More Thermacell Repeller deals:

After checking out this Thermacell Gold Box sale, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Even though summer may be winding down, that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to save on Greenworks outdoor electric tools with the retailer taking up to 40% off select bundles. Leading the way there is the 48V 17-inch Lawn Mower paired with a 15-inch String Trimmer at $400, the best combined value of the season.

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller features:

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Patio Shield creates a 15-foot zone of protection against mosquitoes. Use this sleek repeller on patios, decks, pools, and more. Turn It On… Mosquitoes Gone.

No cords or batteries. Powered by a safe and compact 12-hour fuel cartridge. Emits scent-free repellent that drives away mosquitoes. Unscented repellent mats last up to 4 hours each and change color when time to replace.

Our synthetic allethrin formula is inspired by repellent extracts found in plants. Independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. People and pet friendly.

