Little Tikes’ real wood outdoor playset sees massive $601 discount to new low at $899

Amazon is offering the Little Tikes Real Wood Adventures Bear Basin Outdoor Playset for $899 shipped. Down from $1,500, this $601 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 40% off. With room for up to 10 kids, this playset has plenty of activities to keep all the young ones busy outside. The Bear Basin playset here has a 5-foot tall clubhouse deck, with a fabric shade that’s “perfect for campouts [and] stargazing.” On top of that, there’s a 6×6-foot suspended cargo net, vertical climbing net, and ladder. Plus, there’s an 8-foot plastic slide that mounts to the side for even more fun. Keep reading for more.

You can also check out the Little Tikes First Slide Toddler Slide for younger ones to have fun outside. It’s available for $34 at Amazon which is a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal. However, it only provides one method of play for your little ones and isn’t made for older older kids.

Bring JBL’s Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker outside to play with its built-in carabiner, which lets you easily clip it anywhere to enjoy some tunes. Today only, it’s down to a new all-time low of $40, which normally goes for $70 at Amazon.

Little Tikes Real Wood Bear Basin Outdoor Playset features:

Little Tikes makes your kid’s first car, first sandbox, and even their first house. We’re excited to take your kid’s backyard fun to a whole new level with Little Tikes Real Wood Adventures, fun, durable wooden playsets. The Real Wood Adventures Bear Basin playset has space and activities for up to 10 kids to play at once. The roomy, comfortable, 5′ high clubhouse deck has a fabric shade and is perfect for campouts, stargazing, and all of kid’s favorite activities. Little Tikes knows how important active play is for kid’s bodies and minds, so this playset features a massive 6′ by 6′ suspended cargo net, a vertical climbing net, and a built-in ladder to encourage kids to get up and active.

