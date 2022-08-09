JBL’s Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker with built-in carabiner falls to new low at $40, today only

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.95 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $70 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our Prime Day mention by $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a built-in carabiner, this speaker is ready to hit the road with you this summer and fall. It’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof so you can use the Clip 4 even in the rain or at the beach. You’ll find an ultra-portable design here and JBL packed its Pro Sound technology to deliver “surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass” for the compact size of the Clip 4. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? It’s hard to deny the value offered with the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker. Sure, there’s no built-in carabiner, but at $24 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s even more budget-focused than the Clip 4 above. Plus, the OontZ Angle 3 is IPX5 waterproof as well which will let you enjoy tunes anywhere you go.

Don’t forget that OnePlus Buds Pro are on sale for the second-best price of the year right now. Coming with active noise cancelling in tow, you’ll be able to easily block out distractions while working away from home. Down to $110 in this sale, you’d normally spend $150 for these earbuds, making today a great time to pick them up.

JBL Clip 4 Speaker features:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s compact size.

JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its colorful fabrics and expressive details make it look as great as it sounds.

With the JBL Clip 4’s redesigned carabiner that’s integrated into the speaker itself for extra protection, you can clip it on and go explore the world.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

The JBL Clip 4 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

