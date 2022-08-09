Prepare for blackouts with Eveready’s 4-pack of 360 PRO LED Camping Lanterns at low of $16

Amazon is currently offering the Eveready 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern 4-pack for $16.25 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for this price. Normally going for $35, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for these lanterns. These collapsible lanterns operate off of three AA batteries each, which are included when you pick up this set, and produce up to 280 lumens when in the lantern mode (fully extended) or 60 lumens when retracted for a directional spotlight. These batteries will power the lanterns for 16 continuous hours when in lantern mode and the hanging hook and magnetic base make mounting or hanging these lights easy. Keep reading for more.

If you would rather pick up a single lantern from a more recognizable brand, you may be interested in the Energizer Weatheready LED Camping Lantern for $13 after clipping the on-page coupon. Powered by three D-style batteries, this lantern can output up to 500 lumens of light while in high mode and can run for up to “650 hours in low mode.” There is even a night light mode that outputs a warm light to provide just enough light to see around you but not enough to disturb those sleeping. The water-resistant construction can handle the elements making this lantern the ultimate camping companion.

Making sure your home is clean from food debris and trash is the best way to keep the bugs away. You can grab the Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for the lowest price we can find, $27. This one is much like the more expensive standard model but also includes an Ozone air purification mode that can run even when it’s not being used as a vacuum.

Eveready 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern features:

Brighten any area with the Eveready Collapsible Camping LED Lantern. With convenient top handles, it can be carried as a lantern or collapsed it into a single beam flashlight with side holding handle for up to 91 meters of distance. It delivers 360° of area light with 280 lumens as a lantern and 60 lumens of light as a directional spotlight. Illuminate your path on a hiking or camping trip, light up small spaces during DIY projects, or brighten the inside of your home during a power outage. With red night vision mode, it’s the perfect light for nighttime outdoor activities plus it has a durable construction, heavy-duty base magnet for versatile placement, and optional single base hook for hanging.

