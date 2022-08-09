Anker’s 5500Pa cordless hand vac with air purification drops from $50 down to $27

Walmart is now offering the Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $26.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with Walmart+ (free trial). Regularly $50 and currently selling for as much over at Amazon, this is close to 48% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one is much like the more expensive standard model but also includes an Ozone air purification mode that can run even when it’s not being used as a vacuum. Alongside the dual functionality, you’re looking at a 5500Pa cordless hand solution that’s a notable option for quick cleanups around the house or even in the car with USB charging and a 2-in-1 crevice tool included in the package. Head below for more details.

While not quite as feature-rich, the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum comes in at $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You won’t get the modern design or air purification action taking this route, but it will help with small messes and comes in at slightly less with Prime shipping.

On the robotic side of things, we saw a new all-time low hit Roborock’s auto-empty Q7+ smart model this morning, but be sure to check out the latest from Anker as well. The brand just unveiled its new robotic cleaner with notable launch pricing and you can get all of the details on that in our previous coverage.

Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure features:

Lightweight and Compact: Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple. Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when the everyday mess is made. Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.

