Save 31% on Logitech’s Blue Yeti USB Microphone at the 2022 low price of $90

Amazon now offers the Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 31% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. This condenser microphone can be set up and ready to go within minutes of unboxing. With the onboard mute toggle and headphone monitoring port, this microphone is perfect for those wanting to get into streaming. You’ll be able to select four different pickup patterns that give ultimate flexibility in any recording environment. With the Blue VO!CE software, you can record high-quality audio and add enhanced effects to the output. Head below for more.

Those who are looking at building out their streaming setup may be searching for an upgraded mounting system compared to the desk stand that is included with the Blue Yeti. You can grab this Luling Arts Microphone Arm Stand for $30. This kit comes with a microphone arm, a phone mount, and two pop filters. While working with the Blue Yeti, you’ll be able to upgrade your microphone without needing a whole new arm with how adaptable this kit is.

Woot is currently running its latest certified refurbished Philips Hue sale which is discounting a collection of smart lights and accessories which is live through next week. The highlight of this sale has to be all of the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips in various sizes starting from $190. That takes $60 off the usual price of the 55-inch version, while deeper discounts are available on the longer 65- and 75-inch models.

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone features:

This professional USB mic produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, music recording and more

Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts

Pivot the mic in relation to the sound source to optimize your sound quality thanks to the adjustable desktop stand and track your voice in real time with no-latency monitoring

