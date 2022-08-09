Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $22

Today, Woot is launching its latest certified refurbished Philips Hue sale which discounts a collection of smart lights and accessories. Live through the next week, pricing starts at $22 and ships for free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue though a highlight has to be all of the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips in various sizes starting at $189.99. That takes $60 off the usual price of the 55-inch version, while deeper discounts are available on the longer 65- and 75-inch models. These are all down to the best prices of the year and come backed by 90-day warranties. Head below for a closer look at the feature set and additional deals.

Regardless of which Gradient Lightstrip model you end up getting, these expand the Philips Hue ecosystem with the ability to add some ambience behind an up to 75-inch TV. The individually-addressable LEDs will mirror the colors shown on the actual screen when synced up to the Hue Play Box (which is also discounted as part of the sale), and pairs with the brand’s smart bridge much the same to its other bulbs for connecting into HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.

Here are some other highlights:

Then make sure to go check out the discount we spotted on this Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip bundle. Including the lightstrip as well as an extension strip, you’re getting 9 feet of addressable RGB lighting that’s perfect for behind the TV, up on a shelf, and pretty much anywhere else in your setup that could use some extra ambiance. Plus, it’s down to $122.50 with a whopping $127 in savings attached.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

