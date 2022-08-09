Segway Ninebot’s ES4 Electric Kick Scooter hits 2022 low price of $600 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this solid $200 price drop marks a new 2022 low price while beating our previous mention by $50. As summer is winding down and the cooler months are approaching, the Segway Ninebot ES4 is the perfect EV for getting around town. Whether you’re commuting to and from work or just looking to have some fun with friends, this electric kick scooter is the perfect fit with its 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. While not in use or in-between rides, the scooter folds down to conserve space and the LED headlight makes riding at night a more pleasant experience. Keep on reading below.

If you’re just looking for an electric scooter for your kid to ride around the neighborhood with, you may be more interested in the Razor E100 Electric Scooter for $148. Powered by a 100W, high torque motor, the E100 can achieve speeds upwards of 10 MPH with a twist-operated throttle and hand-brake that “helps younger riders to build confidence on this electric-powered ride.” You’re also looking at up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge of the 24V lead-acid battery. The 8-inch air-filled front tire helps smooth out your rides so you can spend more time enjoying the environment.

Making sure you keep track of your scooter is very important, especially since they could be targeted for theft. You can use some of your savings to pick up the 4-pack of Pelican Protector Series Stick-On AirTag Mount Cases at $32, a deal within cents of the all-time low. hey encapsulate your Apple locator in a 2-piece design – so you can get it in and out of there easily when needed – made from a “high elasticity and eco-friendly silicone.”

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter features:

With an extra Lithium Ion battery and upgraded motor, ES4 boasts up to 800W of power, with a top-speed of 19 mph, travel up to 28 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. The ES4 can take you just about anywhere you want to go.

Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES4 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system. Now our riders can carry the ES4 scooter on public transportation, store it in your car and take it to any destination you desire.

With a LED display, bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, customizable ambient light colors, and mobile app connectivity for additional security and firmware updates, Segway ES4 electric scooter combines performance with luxury.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!