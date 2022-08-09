Pelican’s 4-pack of Protector Stick-On AirTag Mounts drops to $32 ($8 each, Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Pelican Protector Series Stick-On AirTag Mount Cases for $32 shipped. Regularly $50 and more recently in the $40 range, this is within cents of the all-time low and the best price we can find on any 4-pack. You can land a single one for just under $13 right now, but the lowest total comes by way of the $8 a pop you’ll spend on the featured offer above. They encapsulate your Apple locator in a 2-piece design – so you can get it in and out of there easily when needed – made from a “high elasticity and eco-friendly silicone.” Pelican includes a solid 3M adhesive here as well that is said to provide “secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more.” Swing by our launch coverage for a closer look and down below for more details.

An even more affordable solution in the keychain-ready category would be something like this 2-pack of Ailun silicone cases at under $9. This way you’re scoring a pair of them at about $4.50 Prime shipped each, just don’t expect to get the rigged adhesive treatment you’ll find on the Pelican model above.

Then dive into more of the latest news and accessories in the world of Apple AirTags below:

Pelican Protector Series Stick-On AirTag Mounts features:

Adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage,bikes, electronics, and more

Heavy-duty outer shell ensures that your AirTag remains secure and your item can be tracked through the most rugged conditions

2 piece design allows for easy AirTag insertion and durable protection during use

