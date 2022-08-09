SIGMA launches two new wide-angle Sony mirrorless lenses aimed at astrophotography

SIGMA is now expanding its Art line of camera lenses with the addition of 24mm f/1.4 and 20mm f/1.4 options for Sony E-Mount and L-Mount cameras. Both of these lenses are aimed at everyday mirrorless photography and those who want to show off nature with astrophotography with some features being well suited for those looking to do the latter.

These two new camera lens entries from SIGMA are expanding its renowned Art line that includes the 18-35mm f/1.8. Starting with the 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, SIGMA was looking to compliment the existing 20mm f/1.4 designed for DSLR cameras with this new entry designed from the ground up to work with mirrorless cameras (hence the new DN designation). Some of the problems that pop up when using wide-angle lenses are distortion, sagittal coma flares, and aberration. SIGMA has fought back against these optical imperfections with specialized coatings and lens elements to achieve pin-point stars across the entire field of view for astrophotographers. Yet another feature that benefits astrophotographers is the inclusion of a rear filter mounting system and a Manual Focus Lock switch that disables the focus ring and keeps the focus where you left it, so you don’t have to tape down that ring anymore.

24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art

This new 24mm lens built specifically for mirrorless cameras also compliments the existing 24mm f/1.4 DG lens for DSLRs. You’ll find that pretty much every feature seen in the 20mm lens above is present here with special elements to fight optical imperfections, Manual Focus Lock, rear filter attachment location, and more. Both lenses use a front 72mm mount threading, which can be used in conjunction with the rear filter slot. Another astrophotography feature that will also benefit landscape photographers is the Lens Heater Retainer, which is a curved lip at the front of the lens that will keep your heater from getting into the shot and causing vignetting.

Availability

Both the new 20mm and 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art camera lenses in both Sony E-Mount and Leica L-Mount are expected to be available soon. The 20mm option will go for $899 in either mount with the 24mm option going for slightly lower at $799 in both mounts. Head below to find where you can order this lens.

B&H (Sign up to receive stock alerts) 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art – $899 E-Mount L-Mount 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art – $799 E-Mount L-Mount

Adorama (Pre-orders open) 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art – $899 E-Mount L-Mount 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art – $799 E-Mount L-Mount



9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who does astrophotography, these lenses seem like a great addition to any photographer’s toolkit as the features designed for photographing the night sky will ultimately benefit those who do portrait photography, or anything else really. I hope they expand this lineup to include other mirrorless mounts like Nikon’s Z or Canon’s RF systems.

