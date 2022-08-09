VIZIO’s 2022 VRR 58-inch M7 Quantum HDR Smart TV returns to $399 Amazon low ($199 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model VIZIO 58-inch M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $399 shipped. Regularly $598 these days, it is currently on sale for $400 at Best Buy and is now matching the Amazon all-time low with at least $199 in savings. The larger 70-inch variant is going for $699, which is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a 4K Ultra HD display with VIZIO’s ProGaming tech alongside a variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and four of those sought-after HDMI 2.1 ports. Add in Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Chromecast functionality as well as voice command support via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, and you’re looking at a notable Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ display with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB port in tow. More details below.

There are plenty of notable options on Amazon for less, especially if you’re just looking for a smaller bedroom or guest model. The 4K Fire TV models come to mind, delivering solid 4K panels without all of the bells and whistles for less. Amazon’s 4-series models starting at $300 are a notable example here.

Just make sure you check out this deal on the higher-end VIZIO 65-inch PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TV with 120Hz VRR and HDMI 2.1 at $679. This one ups the ante to deliver a more feature-rich experience over the model above alongside a larger panel and a solid 120Hz refresh rate. Get a closer look at the pricing breakdown and specs in our previous deal coverage while you’re at it.

VIZIO 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision HDR – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. M-series also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

Quantum Color – Next-generation QLED delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Active Full Array with up to 27 Local Dimming Zones – Content-matching intelligent adjustment of the active full array backlight to deliver incredibly deep black levels for stunning depth and contrast.

