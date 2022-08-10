Clean up after road trips with THISWORX’s Car Vacuum Cleaner kit at $20 (Save 43%)

Orythia (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $19.79 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Mark sure you clip the on-page coupon for today’s deal. Normally going for $35, this 43% discount brings this vacuum cleaner within $2 of the 2022 low price we’ve tracked as a 1-day Gold Box deal. This vacuum is the perfect addition to your car supplies, especially after those days at the beach when sand covers the inside or when your kids make a mess with their food. The vacuum is powered by a 12V car outlet with a 16-foot cord so you can reach most of your car without having to constantly relocate the plug around with the 106W motor powering its suction. A spare HEPA filter is included alongside a simple detailing kit to help clean those tough-to-reach areas. Keep reading below.

If you really wanted to save some cash, you could instead go with the AstroAI Portable Car Vacuum for $16. Overall, this kit is very similar to the THISWORX option above though it does have some notable differences. The biggest and most noticeable is the LED light built into the vacuum so you can see those dimly lit areas to ensure you’re picking up all the debris. You also get three filters here unlike the two included with the option above. Everything else here is basically the same with a carrying case, the 12V car outlet with a 5-meter cord, three vacuum nozzle attachments, and a detailing brush to get dirt from those tight crevices.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these vacuums are good options for cleaning out your car, they won’t clean your home. For that, you could pick up the 2022 model Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for the new low price of $696, a dollar cheaper than the 2022 Prime Day deal. This model delivers 7 weeks of completely hands-free autonomous cleaning with the included auto-empty dock not to mention 4200Pa suction power that leaves most of the competition in its dust.

THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this small dustbuster is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Includes 3 attachments for detailing (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. Must-have car accessories for women or men; these gadgets will keep the interior cute and tidy.

The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor on these handheld vacuums will terminate any dirt, debris, or hard-to-reach crumbs. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable filter.

