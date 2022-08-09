Roborock’s 2022 Q7 Max+ robot vac/mop with 7-week auto empty hits new low at $696 ($174 off)

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its 2022 model Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for $695.99 shipped. Regularly $870, this is $174 off the going rate, $1 below the Prime Day price drop, and the lowest price we have tracked. This model delivers 7 weeks of completely hands-free autonomous cleaning with the included auto-empty dock not to mention 4200Pa suction power that leaves most of the competition in its dust. Alongside the built-in mopping action, its LiDAR tech joins a series of Alexa and smartphone-controlled options include no-go/mop zones, 3D home mapping, custom cleaning routines invisible walls, complete scheduling options, and more. Head below for additional details.

We are also still tracking the brand’s smart Q5 cleaning robot at $100 off the going rate for a more affordable, albeit less capable, solution. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drops on Anker’s RoboVacs as well as the brand new model with launch pricing it just unveiled yesterday.

And now that Amazon has decided to acquire iRobot, we recently detailed some of our favorite alternatives from brand’s like Anker, ECOVACS, Roborock, and more. All of which you can check out in our feature piece right here.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. With its 2.5L dust bag it stores up to seven weeks of debris.

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200Pa, the Q7 Max+ easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Twin Cleaning Power: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss. Equipped with an electronic pump, the Q7 Max+ offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.

