Moccamaster’s beloved Technivorm KBGV coffee maker sees rare $150 price drop to $200

Nordstrom Rack is now offering the Moccamaster Technivorm KBGV Select Coffee Brewer for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $349 with very similar models fetching $330 or more at Amazon, this rare deal delivers up to $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This beloved Moccamaster Technivorm features a metal and glass construction built in the Netherlands with a 10-cup carafe, retro-modern design cues, and “state-of-the-art brewing techniques.” The brew basket automatically stops the flow of coffee when you the pull the carafe out while the hotplate keeps your brew “at the perfect temperature” for 100 minutes. Head below for more details.

While the Moccamaster Technivorm models deliver exceptional quality and performance by just about all accounts, some folks will make do just fine with a more modest machine. Something like this Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer will save you another $110 and still land you a brand name option. But you could also just grab this simple Cuisinart model with a stainless steel carafe for $40 and call it a day as well.

On the single-serve side of things, we are still tracking Keurig’s up to $100 K-Mini Coffee Maker down at $60 in multiple colorways. all of the details you need on that are right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

Moccamaster Technivorm KBGV features:

The coffeemaker that brings state-of-the-art brewing techniques to your kitchen countertop produces a full or half carafe to the golden cup standard. Brewing speed and hotplate temperature adjust according to your choice of half or full carafe. The brew basket automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe. The hotplate features an independent heating element that holds your coffee at the perfect temperature so you can enjoy perfectly steeped coffee at an ideal temperature with every cup. The hotplate automatically turns off after 100 minutes.

