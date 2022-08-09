Keurig’s up to $100 K-Mini Coffee Maker is down at $60 in multiple colorways right now

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Target and closer to $80 at Amazon, this is up to 40% off, $20 under the typical selling price on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. Delivering a compact 5-inch coffee maker solution to a countertop near you, this is arguably one of the more attractive models in the lineup and it is now available in a wide range of colors at the discounted rate. Multiple brew cup size options from 6 to 12 ounces join the ability to accomodate up to 7-inches of travel mug under the spout via the removable drip tray as well. Head below for more details. 

You could drop some of your savings on the Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Filter so you can also use any ground beans you would like in the brewer above. Or, just go with an entirely different machine altogether that includes that functionality as part of the price of entry. This Chefman InstaCoffee Max is a good example that also saves you even more at under $40 shipped on Amazon right now. 

Speaking of Chefman, we are also tracking a solid deal on its entry-level air fryer today. But when it comes to coffee deals, you’ll want to scope out this Amazon all-time low we have on Nespresso’s capable Vertuo Next coffee and epsresso brewer bundle. It delivers a higher-end single-serve experience than today’s lead deal, with Nespresso flavored espresso pods leading the way, and you can get all of the details on that in yesterday’s coverage

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

  • FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces
  • YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods
  • ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew
  • FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes
  • CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops
  • TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

