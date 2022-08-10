Google’s prev-gen. Nest Doorbell Wired nears Amazon low at $149 shipped (Reg. $229)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Google Nest Doorbell Wired for $149 shipped. Down from $229 normally, today’s deal saves $80 and comes within $1 of the best price that we’ve seen at Amazon. While this isn’t the latest from Nest, it still provides plenty of value for your smart home setup. It’ll alert you when someone walks up to the door or presses the button, giving you the ability to see who’s there and communicate with them. The camera itself shoots in 4:3 with HDR video and night vision capabilities. Plus, it can stream 24/7 to your smartphone, letting you check what’s going on outside your home at any time. Check out our coverage of the Nest Doorbell Wired to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you don’t mind losing out on the Nest ecosystem in today’s lead deal, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $65 instead. Really, the biggest thing to keep in mind here is that this video doorbell is in Ring’s ecosystem instead of Nest, which might not add up to work well with your existing setup.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the single node Google Nest Wifi system on sale for an Amazon low of $103. That’s down from a normal rate of $169 and makes now a great time to expand your home’s Wi-Fi abilities. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your house.

Prev-gen. Google Nest Doorbell Wired features:

Know who’s knocking with the wired Nest Doorbell. With person alerts, this video doorbell can tell the difference between a person and a thing, then alert you. It has 24/7 streaming, so you can check in anytime. Add a Nest Aware Plus subscription for 24/7 continuous video recording and more intelligent alerts. Some features, including mobile notifications, video streaming and video recording, require working internet and Wi-Fi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!