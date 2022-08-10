Google’s single node Nest Wifi system falls to Amazon low of $103 (Reg. $169)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router for $103.17 shipped. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $66 off and also beats our previous mention by $10. Delivering a more affordable entry point into the Google Wi-Fi ecosystem than one of the larger packages, this single Nest mesh router can dish out upwards of up to 2,200 square feet of coverage. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the router doubles as an Assistant speaker for commanding smart home gear or querying the Google voice assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Yesterday also saw a collection of more flagship Google Nest gear go on sale, with an assortment of Assistant-powered smart displays and speakers. All of these savings start at $30 with the Nest Mini, but also include the best prices of the year on Nest Hub smart displays and even video doorbells. Our coverage details everything you need to know.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

