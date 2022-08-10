Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldables now $450 off at Xfinity Mobile

Today, Samsung revealed two new additions to its lineup of folding smartphones with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Now available for pre-order from all of the major retailers you’d expect, Xfinity Mobile is offering one of the very first ways to save on the all-new handsets. Both are now $450 off or more via the carrier when you switch. Kicking things off, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB for $56.24 shipped per month. That amounts to $1,349.76 over the course of the 24-month plan, saving you from the $1,920 retail price tag. That’s also the same price as the lower 256GB capacity, too.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our announcement coverage.

Alongside its more flagship counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also on sale courtesy of Xfinity Mobile. Dropping down to $22.91 per month over the 2-year plan, that amounts to the same $450 in savings as above to deliver a $549.84 price tag from its usual $1,000 going rate. This too is the very first discount. Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrives much the same as last year’s model, but with some quality of life changes packed into the flip phone-style form-factor. There’s still a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, but that now comes backed by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a larger battery. Head over to 9to5Google for a full rundown of what’s new this time around.

In either case, both of the new Samsung foldables are locked to Xfinity Mobile for the 2 years that you’re on one of the plans. You’ll have to port over an existing phone number and make the switch to the carrier for the first time to lock-in today’s savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!