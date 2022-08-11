First price drop hits COSORI’s app/voice-controlled 10-qt. family air fry oven at $110

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart 10-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $109.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This one just hit Amazon in the last month at $130 and is now seeing its very first price drop. For comparison, the 7-quart model is listed at $160 directly from COSORI. The family-sized design delivers double-rack baking and roasting as well as built-in air fry action alongside 13 other cooking modes. A series of one-touch presets are joined by COSORI’s smartphone control where you can choose settings, monitor cook times, and even choose from over 1,000 recipes, or just go completely hands-off with Alexa voice commands. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a 10-quart option for this price, never mind with the smart functionality and 14 cooking modes. This 6.3-quart Chefman variant sells for $106 at Amazon, which is quite a popular option on Amazon. But it’s hard to recommend that one over today’s lead deal for $4 in savings unless you really don’t want the smart features and don’t need the extra capacity.

If you’re just looking for a no-frills air fryer to crisp up the fries and wings, dive into the ongoing deal we are tracking on the basic 3.6-quart Chefman TurboFry. You’re not going to get all of the fancy features taking this route, but at just $32 it might be worth a look for some folks. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals.

COSORI Smart 10-Quart Air Fryer Oven features:

14-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: 8 preset functions plus Toast, Roast, Bake, Keep Warm, Shake Reminder and Dehydrate to meet your various cooking needs. The product’s digital display and touch screen bring you more convenient cooking experience

FAST and DELICIOUS COOKING RESULTS：Rapid heat circulation technology cooks your food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. So you can enjoy delicious food without waiting

LARGE CAPACITY：This product has a large capacity of 10 quarts and is suitable for 6 to 8 people. Large capacity can better meet the dining needs of you and your family members

