Chefman’s 3.6-qt. TurboFry Air Fryer now the most affordable in the category at $32 (Reg. $50)

Woot is now offering the 3.6-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer for $31.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $50 at Amazon like it is currently fetching right now, this is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked there outside of a one-day offer at $25. For comparison’s sake, you’ll find Instant Pot’s Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer down at the 2022 Amazon low right now, but it only delivers a 2-quart capacity for $37. Today’s featured Chefman brings some of the best bang for your buck with an affordable price tag and only the features you need the most like the integrated timer, adjustable temperature settings, and a compact form-factor that’s just large enough for small meals. Additional details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $31 air fryer section will highlight just how notable today’s deal is. Chefman was already one of the better brands in the affordable category and with today’s price drop, it is now one of the only options we would recommend.

Alongside this deal on Nespresso’s capable Vertuo Next coffee and epsresso brewer, this morning saw the Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill go up to $200 off. Now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked, this model can grill, bbq griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate for $144 shipped. Take a closer look right here and head over to our home goods guide for more.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer features:

Achieve the deep-fried flavor you love, without all the oil and added calories. The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer allows you to bake, fry and roast like a pro. This airfryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 3.6-quart capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook enough for a hungry crowd all at once. Skip the microwave! Reheat soggy leftovers in the air fryer to return them to their original texture. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast chicken thighs, or heat up leftovers for a quick and easy meal.

