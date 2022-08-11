Crescent’s drop point pocket knife with ball bearing opening returns to Amazon low at $15

Amazon is offering the Crescent 3.25-inch Drop Point Pocket Knife for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, this saves 19% and marks a return to the all-time low that we last saw over a year ago. With a blade comprised of 5Cr15MoV steel, it’s precision-ground and delivers “excellent cutting performance.” There’s a ball bearing system that provides “quick and easy blade deployment” as well, which is something that I’ve come to love with my current pocket knife. On top of that, the drop point blade design is versatile and there’s a liner lock mechanism to ensure the blade stays put once you open the knife. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a pocket knife that just isn’t super sharp, consider picking up the Lansky BladeMedic for under $15 at Amazon. I have one of these and it’s super useful for putting a fresh edge on various knives, including ones with a serrated blade.

For other EDC essentials, I’ve detailed all of the gear that I keep on me at any given time. Ranging from multi-tools to pocket knives and even keychain accessories, there’s a lot to the world of EDC. Picking the right pieces is crucial to enjoying what you carry everyday, so be sure to check out our roundup for all of our top recommendations.

Crescent Pocket Knife features:

The Crescent CPK-325C has a premium-grade stainless steel drop-point blade; precision-ground for excellent cutting performance, easy maintenance, and overall durability, that makes it the perfect Every Day Carry. Its composite handle is ergonomically designed to optimize hand and finger contact points for enhanced fit and superior control. Precision ball-bearing flipper action provides smooth blade deployment, while a full metal core and liner lock design assures secure locking of the blade in the open position and easy closing. A deep pocket carry clip keeps the CPK-325C well concealed, yet always accessible.

