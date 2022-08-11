Energizer’s rechargeable 1,100-lumen LED flashlight brightens the road ahead at $11.50

Amazon is offering the Energizer Rechargeable 1,100-lumen LED Flashlight for $11.70 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This saves 50% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a flashlight of this brightness. Speaking of brightness, Energizer’s LED flashlight can output up to 1,100-lumens, which will illuminate far ahead of you and brighten a wide area. There are seven lighting modes here, ranging from low to high as well as strobe. There’s also a one-handed digital focus technology that lets you use a switch to focus the beam. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to budget-focused flashlights, today’s deal is about as good as it gets for something as bright as it is. However, if you need something more compact, then we recommend checking out the OLIGHT I3E EOS. It’s available at Amazon for just under $10 and uses a single AAA battery to deliver up to 90 lumens of brightness. While 90 lumens might not sound that bright, at night or in the dark it still illuminates the path ahead without taking up nearly as much space as the Energizer model above.

Are you planning on taking a flashlight with you camping this summer or fall? If so, don’t forget that Pelican’s waterproof floating universal pouch is on sale for $16 right now at Amazon. Normally up to $25, this is one of the best prices that we’ve seen in the past year or so.

Energizer Rechargeable 1,100-lumen LED Flashlight features:

Be ready with the Energizer VISION HD Rechargeable LED Flashlight. Up to 15x brighter than standard LED light technology, this rechargeable flashlight casts bright light that resembles daylight color. MAXVIZ technology delivers a wide, powerful beam that travels over 200 feet. With a runtime of 4 hours on High, this handheld light reliably shows you the way. The rechargeable light has a USB port out to fully charge your devices and still keep shining on (based on a 1810 mAh capacity battery). This dependable Energizer flashlight is designed to last 20 years, based on typical consumer usage.

