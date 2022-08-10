Protect your smartphone in Pelican’s Waterproof Floating universal pouch for $16 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Pelican and more recently in the $20 range at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we have tracked in over a year outside of a brief offer at $13 and the lowest total we can find. You’re essentially looking at an IPX8 waterproof universal smartphone pouch to protect your most trusted piece of EDC at the beach, pool, during outdoor adventures, or even in the snow. The design also allows the side buttons, display, and camera array to remain functional inside of the pouch by way of a pair of viewing windows and a “soft TPU material exclusively made for delicate touch and response.” The included lanyard strap is a nice touch as well. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the trusted Pelican pedigree in the protective space, take a look at this popular no-name option on Amazon. You can land a pair of them for $10 Prime shipped with a similar feature set. It’s hard to imagine them being as well made, but if it’s just something casual you’re after they might be worth a look.

Just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases as well. While they aren’t going to be as protective as the Pelican solution above, they are among the better leather cases out there if you ask me and are seeing some of the deepest price drops we have ever tracked. Get a closer look at them in our previous coverage right here and then check out our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases out there for more ideas.

Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Phone Pouch features:

The Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch is built to get your phone and valuables through whatever you get into. The Marine pouch is IP68 rated for underwater submersion, but built in air cushions help ensure that it won’t be submerged for long.

