Amazon is now offering the Fender Flash Rechargeable Tuner for $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at Guitar Center, it more typically sells for $20 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. While there are certainly more affordable or free guitar tuner apps out there, these clip-on tuners can be particularly handy, usually more accurate in my experience, and you donâ€™t have to reach into your pocket and fiddle with your smartphone to make it happen. This particular model delivers even more value than the typical battery options with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for up to 10 hours with a 5-minute auto shut-off and a nice color LCD display. It also supports guitar, bass, ukulele, and violin alongside both chromatic and alternative tuning modes. Head below for more details.Â

While not quite as elegant looking and eventually requiring you to replace the CR2032Â battery you might never get around to, you can scoop up the Donner Clip-on Tuner for less. This model sells for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon to save you slightly more, just donâ€™t expect to get the color display here either.Â

While we are talking music, be sure to check out the rare price drops we are tracking on the world-class Universal Audio interfaces right now. Youâ€™ll find Thunderbolt 3 models ranging from $499 to just over $1,900 with up to $300 in savings to be had. Packed with access to some of the best DSP FX on the market, these deals really donâ€™t come around very often so scope them out while you can right here.Â

Fender Flash Rechargeable Tuner features:

Imagine never having to buy a battery for your tuner again. Eco-friendly and convenient, the Flash clip-on tuner will keep your instrument in tune in a noisy environment and help save the planet at the same time. With /- 1 cent tuning accuracy and several commonly used tuning options rarely found on a clip-on tuner, youâ€™ll never be in doubt about being in tune again. Featuring two 360o rotating swivels and a 120o hinge that allows viewing from every angle imaginable on your instruments headstock, youâ€™ll always have the best view of the bright color LCD display. A micro USB recharging cable is included and one charge will last about 10 hours of continuous use but the auto shut-off feature will allow for maximum battery life. Settings include: Chromatic, Guitar, Bass, Ukulele and Violin. Tuning modes include: Â½ step flat, full step flat, and open G, D and E.

