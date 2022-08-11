Google Pixel 5 packs a 90Hz display and 16MP ultrawide lens at $430 (Reg. $699)

Today only, Woot is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 5 128GB for $429.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Originally fetching $699, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $269 off while undercutting our previous mention by $20. This may not be the latest flagship from Google, but its previous-generation Pixel 5 still delivers notable specs like a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, as well. Head below for more.

Compared to the new Pixel 6a that just launched from Google, the lead deal provides a more well-rounded handset for $19 less. Compared to the new budget option, you’re looking at an improved 90Hz display versus the 60Hz model found on the newer counterpart, as well as a 16MP secondary camera that’s a step up from the 12MP offering on the 6a. The only real downside is you’re not getting the new Google Tensor chip, which also will secure you a longer run of Android updates down the road.

Use some of your savings to bring some extra protection into the mix without having to miss out on Google’s first-party stylings. Its official Pixel 5 Fabric Case delivers a more premium cover than the average alternative and is comprised of 70% recycled materials. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage to decide if it’s right for you, unless this more affordable Spigen Rugged Armor case will do the trick at $13.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

