Pick up a 2-piece Greenworks 24V Max brushless drill/impact driver kit for $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering a 2-tool Greenworks 24V Max Brushless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, this combo kit normally goes for $130 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. For starters, this kit includes a 1/2-inch drill/driver that’a perfect for boring holes and driving screws. The clutch features 18 slip positions and one fixed all while featuring a 1/2-inch keyless chuck that makes it simple to swap bits. Continuing onto the 1/4-inch impact driver with quick-release collet and variable speed trigger, you’ll find that this is perfect for driving screws that don’t need to stop at a certain point as the rotary portion just keeps on going. On top of that, there are two 2Ah batteries included here as well as a quick charger and bag to keep your tools safe in when traveling.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $49, which leaves an additional $51 in your wallet. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, and you only get a drill/driver, with no impact here, so do keep that in mind.

Clean up your mess after a project with Kenmore’s Lightweight Bagless Compact Canister Vacuum that’s on sale for $180 right now. This discount marks the lowest price of the year so far and comes in at an impressive 45% below its normal going rate. Then, swing by our tools guide to find other ways to save on DIY gear.

Greenworks 24V Max Brushless Drill/Impact Combo Kit features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 100 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. 24V Power tools are suitable for various scenarios with the available 1. 5Ah, 2Ah, and 4Ah batteries. The Greenworks 24V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery to protect your investment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

