Save 45% on Kenmore’s Lightweight Bagless Compact Canister Vacuum at year low of $180

Amazon is now offering the Kenmore Lightweight Bagless Compact Canister Vacuum for $179.98 shipped. Normally going for $330, this 45% discount marks a new 2022 low price while also being the lowest price in more than a year. This canister vacuum will follow behind you as your clean your home with the HEPA filtration system trapping 99.97% of debris and airborne particulates. The adjustable wand can reach up to 9 feet away with the detachable handle coming with two accessories for cleaning your furniture and reaching into crevices. You also get the Pet PowerMate motorized attachment that lifts stubborn pet hair and dirt from the furniture. The bagless design means you simply empty the debris container after each cleaning and never have to worry about forgetting to put a bag in. Head below for more.

If your life is too busy for manual vacuuming, you could instead go with the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $136. This thin robot vacuum cleaner generates up to 1,300Pa of suction while only sitting at 2.85-inches tall so it can clean under your furniture. You can expect upwards of 100 minutes of cleaning on hardwood floors with the robot returning to its charging dock when it needs to recharge. You also get a remote controller for configuring the vacuum schedule and other settings. The 0.6-liter dust box can handle multiple cleanings before needing to be emptied out as well.

Be sure to swing on by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. If your home is mostly tile or hardwood floors, you may want a mopping robot instead. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Samsung Jetbot Robotic Mop which is within $3 of the all-time low at $199. It’ll easily clean your floors with two spinning pads that allow the unit to both turn and move around your space.

Kenmore Lightweight Bagless Compact Canister Vacuum features:

The lightweight Kenmore Bagless HEPA Canister Vacuum with Pet PowerMate is a multipurpose, all-floors design. Dirt, pesky pet hair, allergen-inducing dust and dander are no match for this powerful vac which cleans all surfaces from hardwood, laminate to pile carpet with ease. Kenmore bagged vacuums with the enhanced HEPA certified filtration system capture 99. 97% of debris, trapping dander, dust particles, odors, pollen and bacteria inside the vacuum, reducing the number of allergy-induced pollutants in the room.

