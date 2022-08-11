Hisense’s latest 55-inch 4K Google TV with VRR and HDMI 2.1 hits Amazon low at $399

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Hisense 55-inch Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K Smart Google TV for $398 shipped. This one launched at $580 on Amazon in June carries a regular price of $700 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $430 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not have the highest-end specs, it’s also an affordable way to bring home a modern 4K display for your modest entertainment center, a bedroom, or a guest space. Having said, you’ll still score direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps via the Google TV ecosystem as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports, Google Assistant voice command support, variable refresh rates with the built-in Game Mode Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio. More details below.

While it is hard to beat the value above, an even more affordable solution comes by way of the Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV. This one might not be as feature-rich, but for a no-frills option that will save you even more cash that starts at just $320, it is among the better options out there. You’ll still get direct streaming service access as well as Alexa voice command action alongside HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

We are also tracking the Samsung 2022 4K and 8K TVs at up to $1,200 off. If you like your TVs with the big box brand names on them, these deals are worth a look. Starting from $478, you’ll find a range of the brand’s latest displays on sale right now, from the entry-level solutions right up to the high-end 8K 85-inch beasts. Everything you need to know about these deals are waiting right here.

Hisense 55-inch Class U6H 4K Google TV features:

Hisense continues its tradition of bringing affordable televisions with the latest technologies to the masses in the U6H series. In 2021, the U6G series made Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut more accessible to the masses. In 2022, the U6H series expands on picture quality and audio upgrades and makes the transition to the Google TV operating system. The U6H series adds HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!