Samsung 2022 4K/8K TVs up to $1,200 off: Q60B 43-inch hits $478 Amazon low, plus more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 43-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV for $477.99 shipped. Regularly $550 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $480, today’s deal is anew Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Part of Samsung’s latest lineup of 4K 2160p TVs, this model features dual LED backlights with Quantum HDR and a 3D sound experience. It also delivers support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice command action with three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional 2022 model Samsung TV deals with up to $1,200 in savings.  

More Samsung 2022 4K/8K TV deals:

Then head over to our home theater deal hub for some notable offers on add-ons for your new entertainment center. One solid price drop you’ll find there is JBL’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar with wireless subwoofer that is now sitting at the 2022 low price at over $100 off the going rate. Dive into our deal coverage right here for a closer look at the pricing breakdown and feature set. 

Samsung 43-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV features:

Leap into the world of bold contrast and vivid color with QLED 4K. Together, cool and warm Dual LEDs shine a billion shades of Quantum Dot color for a natural looking picture. Enjoy it all upscaled to glorious 4K, in details and colors that stay true even in bright scenes, thanks to 100% Color Volume. QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

