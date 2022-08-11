Pad & Quill leather MacBook bags up to $169 off: Satchel $395, plus AirTag case at $18.50

Pad & Quill is now offering a solid 25% price drop on all of its leather messenger bags, duffle models, and the attaché satchels alongside some AirTag accessories from just over $18.50. This time around with Pad & Quill’s bag and accessory sale, it has expanded the eligible models with additional carriers and some cord organizers as well as the aforementioned single packs of its leather AirTag keychain cases. Pad & Quill’s high-quality and handcrafted leather bags last for years – I have used my roll top backpack constantly since 2017 and it just looks better and better with age – alongside 25-year warranties for peace of mind. Pricing on all of them just got even better so be sure to head below for the special discount code and more details.

All of the bags, AirTag gear, and accessories will drop 25% in the cart with free shipping in orders over $35 using code BAG25 right now. While it’s hard to go wrong here, one standout we have seen not included in the deals as of late is the Heritage Roll Top Leather Satchel Bag. This one drops from the regular $479 down to $359.25 shipped for the best price we have tracked this year. Made of American bridle leather with a softer leather liner, it also includes a 15-inch padded MacBook pocket alongside a host of additional compartments for your daily carry, accessories, and even a quick access newspaper slot. The brand’s usual parachute-grade UV-resistant stitching is joined by a rivet closure, leather reinforced adjustable strap, a shoulder pad, and the aforementioned 25-year warranty.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Pad & Quill leather bag and accessory sale for deals starting from under $19 and up to $169 in savings, just remember to use the code mentioned above at checkout.

Another notable MacBook accessory on sale right now is Twelve South’s white Curve stand. This sleek, one-piece solution is now 27% off the going rate for the best discount of the year. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Heritage Roll Top Leather Satchel Bag features:

This bag is made of a rich full-grain leather that only looks better as you handle it over time. That timeless perfection starts early in our selection process where only the best hides are chosen. We then get them to our tannery where they are tanned, dyed, and waxed into rich deep colors like Galloper Black, Chestnut, and Whiskey. The patina that these develop with use is truly gorgeous and entirely unique to you and your travels.

