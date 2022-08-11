Twelve South’s white Curve stand complements your M2 MacBook at $44 (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve White MacBook Stand for $44.13 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to the best discount of the year at $16 off. This is $4 below previous mentions and and is one of the lowest prices to date. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte white design, as well. Head below for more.

The Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand is also getting in on the Amazon savings following a drop down to $63.99. This one normally fetches $80 and is sitting at the best Amazon price of the year at 20% off. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

As far as one of the more recent releases from Twelve South goes, the new HiRise 3 that launched back in June is worth a look for another way to tidy up the desktop. Taking aim at your charging setup, the 3-in-1 stand notably sports a 7.5W MagSafe charger alongside place for AirPods and an integrated Apple Watch charger. In a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, I walked away impressed, noting that it was one of my favorite charging stations yet of the MagSafe variety.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

