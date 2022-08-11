Save 25% on Philips B8905 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar and Subwoofer at its new low price of $300

Amazon is now offering the Philips B8905 3.1.2-channel Soundbar with Wireless Soundbar for $299.99 shipped with this deal matched at Best Buy today only. Normally going for $400, this 25% discount marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen for this sound system. With a maximum total system output of 600W, this soundbar and subwoofer combo will “fill the room with rich, nuanced soundtrack and thunderous effects.” You also get Dolby Atmos support with this system as the soundbar has two upwards firing speakers to create virtual height channels so you can hear action happening above you with the ability to expand the setup with DTS Play-Fi-enabled speakers for a true surround experience. Spotify Connect, built-in Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2 will allow you to stream content from your mobile device with ease, plus Alexa, Assistant, and HDMI eARC support present to boot. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $128. This more entry-level sound system still comes with a wireless subwoofer to add extra dynamics to the sound produced but lacks Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. You can connect the soundbar to your TV over Bluetooth or an optical audio cable with the ability to control your Samsung TV and sound system with just one remote, reducing the complexity that can come with bigger setups. Just like the option above, you can pick up some rear channel speakers at a later date to make a surround sound system from this soundbar and subwoofer.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and even more. We’re currently tracking the 2022 model Hisense 55-inch Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K Smart Google TV at the lowest price we can find, $398. While it might not have the highest-end specs, it’s also an affordable way to bring home a modern 4K display for your modest entertainment center, bedroom, or guest space.

Philips B8905 3.1.2-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

For music, Spotify Connect lets you stream Spotify’s best-quality signal over Wi-Fi. You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution.

This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs.

The distinctive geometric design has a low profile, making this soundbar easy to place under or alongside your TV. The included wall brackets keep your options open, and the powerful wireless subwoofer looks great freestanding.

