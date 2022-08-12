AcuRite’s Iris 5-in-1 Wireless Weather Station falls to lowest price since April at $120

Amazon is now offering the AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Indoor and Outdoor Wireless Weather Station for $120 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 20% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen since April and comes in at the third-lowest price of 2022 so far. This kit comes with the base weather station and the indoor display with the weather station using four AA batteries and the indoor display being either wall-powered or using six AAs. You will be able to track rain and rainfall history, wind speed, wind direction, outdoor/indoor temperature, barometric pressure, and even feel-like temperatures with these two units working together. The display will even generate a hyperlocal forecast up to 12 hours out based on history and what it’s seeing from the station. Head below for more.

If you want the benefits of a hyperlocal forecast but don’t have much cash to shell out, you could instead go with the AcuRite Self-Learning Forecast Weather Station for $33.50. Here you get a simple outdoor sensor that monitors the temperature and humidity with the wireless display showing the daily high and low temperatures while also providing future forecast information. It even displays the current date so you never forget what day it is or the time with its atomic clock onboard. It monitors your local weather over the course of 14 days to generate its hyperlocal forecast model to predict the weather up to 12 hours out.

AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Weather Station features:

Whether you’re a weather enthusiast or your hobby or business relies on the weather, a weather station is a helpful way to stay in the know about your home environment. This AcuRite weather station reports every 18 seconds, compared to official weather stations — often at the nearest airport — commonly only reporting hourly. You will always have up-to-date weather information at your fingertips.

