Katchy’s Indoor Insect Trap drops to the lowest price since early May at $28 (Save 38%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Antiope Corp (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap in both black and white colorways for $27.99 shipped. Normally going for $45, this 38% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since early May and comes within $5.50 of the 2022 low price. These catchers use UV lights to attract bugs and a fan to suck them in and stick them to an internal glue card. This is the perfect addition to any kitchen where you find bugs often get in and disturb you while cooking or eating as the modern design keeps it understated. You will have four glue cards included with the catcher and can purchase additional cards when you run low. Head below for more.

If you live in a place where bugs are a constant problem while trying to enjoy the outdoors, you may instead want to grab the JANMASH Bug Zapper for $20. This hanging zapper uses UV light to attract the bugs, like the Katchy option above, but then uses a 4,500V electric grid to zap the bugs dead. It is IPX4 splash-proof rated so it can handle some light rain, though it should be mostly undercover to prevent long-term exposure. That 4,500V electric grid is behind a protection grid so you won’t be able to easily shock yourself by adjusting the unit, even though it should be off when you do that anyways.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and even more. We’re currently tracking the reconditioned Vitamix Explorian Series Blender at one of the best-refurbished price we’ve seen, $190. Alongside the solid 3-year warranty, this is your chance to land a high-end blender that will potentially last you for many years at a major discount.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap features:

Triple trapping power, first the UV light attracts the bug then the fan sucks it in and the sticky glue boards trap it. No Zapper

Subtle and stylish fruit fly, gnat and mosquito killer, no more ugly traps, easily place in your home, kitchen or office as a decorative, stylish piece.

Trap indoors, close to insect-ridden fruit, plants or trash bin, turn off lights for best results.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!