Prep for fall DIY projects with this 4-tool BLACK+DECKER 12V combo kit at $99

Amazon is offering the 4-tool BLACK+DECKER GoPAK 12V MAX Cordless Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $129, today’s deal comes within $0.02 of the best price that we’ve seen over the past year. With four tools included, this kit is great for those who are just starting out with DIY projects as we head toward fall. To start with, there’s a drill/driver, which lets you bore holes, set screws, and more. It even features an 11-position clutch to automatically stop at a certain torque. Then, there’s a jigsaw as well which is great for cutting rough lumber, rounded corners, and more. The 3.5-inch triangle sander will let you easily add a nice finish on a project, and finally the LED flashlight illuminates dark areas with ease. Plus, you’ll get battery, charging cable, and more in the package. Keep reading for additional information.

If you don’t need all the tools listed above, then instead check out the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver kit. Sure, it doesn’t have all the same features as the entire set above, but at under $60, it leaves around $40 or so in your pocket while still giving you the ability to assemble projects this fall.

However, if it’s more power that you need, consider picking up a 2-piece Greenworks 24V Max brushless drill/impact driver kit that’s on sale for $90 at Amazon right now. Down from $130, this kit only includes two tools, but as they’re brushless each one will last longer than a traditional brushed model like is on sale above. Plus, the impact driver will be great for screwing in even the toughest of fasteners.

BLACK+DECKER GoPAK Cordless Tool Combo Kit features:

When it comes to DIY, only your imagination is the limit. Let the GoPAK 12V MAX* 4-tool combo kit from BLACK+DECKER help you accomplish your goals and to-dos, like basic home repairs, furniture upcycling, sign making, drilling and driving, sanding, and so much more. This set includes a drill/driver, a jig saw, a sander, and an LED flashlight. The drill/driver is equipped with an 11-position clutch that helps prevent overdriving and stripping screws, as well as a built-in LED work light to help light your worksurface and dark areas. Use the jig saw for straight, curved, and angled cuts. Its tool-free blade release lets you swap out the blade quickly and easily, while built-in blade storage adds convenience.

