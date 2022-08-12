Amazon rolls out Photo Frame mode to all Echo Show smart displays

Those with Amazon Echo Show displays know how it scrolls through various random pages every day containing news, Amazon shopping information, and more. Now, Amazon is bringing a previously Echo Show 15 exclusive feature to every display. The digital photo frame feature will scroll through your Amazon, Facebook, or even stock photos over the course of three hours in a non-cluttered interface.

As of August 5, every Echo smart display has access to the photo frame feature, and it can be activated by simply saying ” Alexa, start Photo Frame.” This will kick off the 3-hour photo slideshow with no distractions, except some text stating when the photo was taken and what album it’s from.

Users in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia have access to this photo frame feature. While the Echo displays will show your pictures as backgrounds even outside of this feature, it will be obstructed by the time and other various information that ultimately take away from your pictures. You will find settings to specify which albums the photo frame feature uses within the device settings of the Alexa app. This is also where you can link your Facebook account if you want it to also pull pictures from there. You can also upload photos through the app as well.

Echo Show 15 in Photo Frame mode

One limitation of this mode is its limited runtime. There is currently no setting to extend the mode past three hours, but who knows – maybe they’ll add that later on down the road, since this feature is now available with every Echo Show and will have a wider audience.

9to5Toys’ Take

I personally have an Echo Show 5 2nd Gen, and I think it’s great that Amazon has made this – all things considered – basic feature available for all Echo Show devices. I’m not really sure why this wasn’t available everywhere as soon as it was launched, but if I had to guess it was either to have the Show 15 stand out with an exclusive mode, or they didn’t think it would get much use on the smaller screened devices. If it was the latter, then I think they underestimate how many people would use it since their Show is likely at their desk. While I do have a compatible device, I probably won’t be one to utilize it as I store my photos elsewhere and my Show stays by my bedside.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!